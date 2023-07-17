Alert sounded as Ganga in Haridwar crosses warning mark

The water in the Ganga in Haridwar rose above the warning level of 293 metres on Sunday after a sluice gate of the Bhimgoda barrage near Hari Ki Pauri was damaged, prompting authorities to alert people downstream to be vigilant on the ghats. SDRF personnel rescue people trapped in the floodwaters at Laksar in Haridwar district. (PTI)

The water level was 293.15 metres at 8 pm on Sunday, just below the danger level of 294 metres at Haridwar. The flow was higher as water of the Alakananda river was released from the Srinagar dam in the morning.

Police used loudspeakers to caution people not to venture near the Ganga river and inform local authorities in case of any further rise in water level, according to Bipin Pathak, senior superintendent of police at district headquarters.

The repair work of the gates of the Bhimgoda barrage was not done on time, which resulted in damage to gate number 10, local residents alleged.

“Bhimgoda barrage’s gate numbers 10 ,11,9, 8, 15 are to be changed as part of routine maintenance. In a day or two, they will be completely changed,” said junior engineer Sanjeev Jain, Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, Haridwar division. “There is no threat from its damage to Haridwar and areas downstream.”

On Sunday morning, water level in the Alaknanda river rose to 535.10 metres, above the warning level of 535. The level rose to 535.5 metres by 10 am, close to the danger level of 536 metres.

The authorities from the GVK Power Project in Srinagar, Pauri district, released water from the dam reservoir into the Alaknanda river, leading to a rise in levels downstream at Yamkeshwar, Rishikesh and Haridwar by evening.

“I was informed that due to the rise in water level in Alaknanda above warning level, around 2000 to 3000 cumecs water was released from the GVK power project dam reservoir at 8.30 am downstream on Sunday after which the district administrations and all the government departments including disaster management authorities were asked to warn the people living on the banks of the rivers downstream to remain alert,” said Ela Giri, additional district magistrate, Pauri.