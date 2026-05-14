Chennai, Rival AIADMK factions led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and two senior leaders on the respective sides went into huddle on Thursday to decide the next course of action in the wake of the widening differences that spilled over into the TVK government's floor test where the the opposition party suffered a cross-voting. Rival AIADMK factions go into huddle; won't step in to hq till we get justice, says Shanmugam

With Palaniswami having removed rebel leaders and MLAs including C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani, the duo at the forefront against him, from their respective party posts, both sides went into a brain storming sessions with their supporters on Thursday.

Amid the simmering tensions in the AIADMK, the party headquarters, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai, came under a heavy police security cover, apparently in anticipation of trouble. Violence had broken out and the AIADMK headquarters was targeted and damaged during the heightened differences between Palaniswami and then party leader O Panneerselvam over leadership struggle in 2022.

AIADMK sources here said the Shanmugam-Velumani faction was planning to consider legal options since his group has "more MLAs" than Palaniswami's supporting legislators. "They are also planning to once again demand Palaniswami to convene a general council meeting", a senior party functionary said.

Before the meeting, speaking to the mediapersons, Shanmugam asserted that his supporting MLAs or senior leaders will not visit AIADMK headquarters unless his group gets justice. "In any situation, I will not come to the head office", he said, adding, "we will also ensure that there will not be any clash between the two groups".

Palaniswami also chaired a meeting with his supporting MLAs at his residence here to counter the rebel group. Large number of AIADMK cadres thronged Palaniswami's residence with bouquets to extend their support. Newly appointed office-bearers also called on him.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami's supporter and MLA Agri S Krishnamurthy and legislator Thalavai N Sundaram met the assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar seeking action on their complaint seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs since they did not vote against the government in the floor test on Wednesday in lines with the party directive.

Official sources said that they also urged the Speaker to appoint the legislature party leader, his deputy and whip for the party.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami removed party MLA G Hari from his party posts.

Hari, the Tiruttani MLA, was being "discharged" from party positions, including its Organisation Secretary, the AIADMK chief said in a release. He is part of the rebel faction.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.