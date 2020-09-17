RJD MLA Arun Yadav’s ‘not a Rajput’ remark on actor Sushant Singh sparks political row

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:36 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Arun Yadav’s recent comment on late actor Sushant Singh has triggered a controversy with several slamming the legislator. The RJD MLA had said that actor Sushant is not a Rajput as those belonging to Maharana Pratap’s dynasty do not die by suicide

Yadav’s remark came on Wednesday during an inauguration of a newly-built road in Saharsa district in Bihar, the RJD MLA’s assembly constituency. The comment has triggered a nationwide criticism with many asking Yadav to apologise for his remark against the late actor.

#WATCH: He was not a Rajput, as descendant of Maharana Pratap cannot die by suicide... We are sad, he should not have died by suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought back: Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav#SushantSinghRajput (16.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/nRkciaG4Cn — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Bihar is currently prepping for the Legislative Assembly election and with the late actor originally belonging from Bihar, his death has turned into a political issue.

Slamming Yadav’s comment as ‘bizarre and shameful’, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad asked the MLA to apologise to Bihar and Sushant’s fans.

“There cannot be a more bizarre and shameful statement than the one made by the RJD MLA on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which has moved the entire nation. The MLA should seek an apology from the people of the state and Sushant’s fans,” JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad was quoted by PTI as saying.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nikhil Anand condemned RJD MLA Arun Yadav’s comment and said its “rubbish and covered in casteism mentality”. He also slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal party by terming their leaders and workers as “habitual offenders”.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Mumbai Police had declared it a case of death by suicide. However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna under sections related to abetment to suicide and later demanded a CBI investigation.

With a conflict between Maharashtra and Bihar government, the Supreme Court on August 19 had directed the central agency to investigate the case while holding that the FIR (first information report) registered in Patna over the actor’s death was legitimate.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the actor’s death case.