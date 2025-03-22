RJD's fresh salvo at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over national anthem row: ‘Nayak nahi …’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday hit out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar by pasting posters criticising him outside the residence of former CM Rabri Devi. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was criticised by the RJD for talking and gesturing while the national anthem played during an event.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The posters outside RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence read, “Nayak nahi, khalnayak hoon mai," (I am not a hero, I am a villain), a lyric from a famous Bollywood song.

The line was apparently used to accuse Nitish Kumar of not only disrespecting the national anthem but also insulting Mahatma Gandhi, and women.

The RJD's reaction comes after a purported video circulated on social media, showing the Bihar CM talking and gesturing while the national anthem played during an event in Patna.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared the video on X and said, “At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!”

He added, “PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again.”

The video reportedly shows Nitish Kumar tapping an official on the shoulder and then conversing with him, while the national anthem was playing. He is also seen in the video folding his hands and greeting someone in the audience.

This war of words between the Bihar CM and RJD comes ahead of assembly elections in Bihar in October this year. The dates for the polling have not been announced by the Election Commission yet.