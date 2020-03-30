Rlys resumes parcel trains to boost supply of essentials

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:47 IST

New Delhi

The national transporter will resume parcel train services in a bid to increase supply of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment and groceries in small parcel sizes, in addition to freight trains that are already plying on the Indian Railways’ network.

The decision to boost supply of medical equipment comes after the Centre formed a logistics committee for transportation for medical supply. The committee includes secretaries of ministries including transport, civil aviation, shipping, railways, heath, drugs and textiles.

“The decision to run special parcel trains will help in movement of small quantities as well of essential items like dairy products, medical equipment and medicines, groceries, edible oil and other necessary items,” the ministry of railways said.

“Supply of essential items in small parcel sizes is going to be very important during the lockdown in the wake of Covid-19. In order to fill this vital need, Indian Railways has made railway parcel vans available for quick mass-transportation across the nation for the e-commerce entities and other customers, including state governments, to transport such goods,” the ministry said.

The national carrier has loaded 1,24 lakh wagons carrying essential items, including grains, vegetables, fruits, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, coal and petroleum products over the past five days. On March 27, 34,648 wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chains functional. Of these, 23,682 wagons of essential commodities were ferried by Indian Railways in 425 rakes to ensure that the supply chains keep functioning.