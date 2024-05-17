RMP leader Hariharan arrested over sexist remarks against Shailaja, Manju Warrier

Kozhikode , Revolutionary Marxist Party leader K S Hariharan was on Friday arrested over his alleged sexist remarks against senior CPI leader K K Shailaja and Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier, which he made during a recent public speech. Vadakara police here recorded his arrest and then released him on station bail, an officer said. The action was taken based on a complaint recently lodged by the All India Democratic Women's Association , a Left outfit. The police had, on May 12, booked Hariharan under IPC Sections 509 and 153 . After he was released on station bail, Hariharan told reporters that in Kerala a lot of people make controversial remarks in their speeches, but cases are not registered against them. He further said that after his speech, both he and his party leader K K Rema were attacked on social media. "We have decided to face it legally and politically," he added. Hariharan also said that what he said was wrong and that is why expressed regret regarding it. The RMP leader said that following the incident bombs were hurled at his home, but no one has been caught in connection with that. An unidentified gang, which came on a two-wheeler, hurled some explosives at the house at around 8.15 pm on May 12, he had claimed earlier. Hariharan had made the objectionable remark on the night of May 11 while speaking at a meeting in Vadakara here, which was inaugurated by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan. The event was organised in response to the ruling LDF's charges that UDF workers had made a morphed video of Shailaja, who was a candidate in Vadakara in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. As the remark sparked a huge political storm, his own party high command and the UDF openly criticised him and said Hariharan should not have made such objectionable comments against any woman. Later, Hariharan came out with a Facebook post saying friends and journalists brought to his attention that he had made an "inappropriate" remark during the speech. The senior leader, through the post, also expressed regret for his comment.

RMP leader Hariharan arrested over sexist remarks against Shailaja, Manju Warrier