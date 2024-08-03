Robbery accused attacks police officer, shot at

A 26-year-old man, who was accused of committing robbery while impersonating a police officer, was shot at when he allegedly tried to attack the police officers while he was being taken to a crime spot for a mahazar (site inspection) in Gadag district, an officer said. The accused has over 12 cases registered against him across various police stations in Gadag district. (File photo)

The officer said the incident took place on Thursday when the accused, identified as Sanjay Kopppad, allegedly threw stones at one of the officers, Prakash Ganiger, on Lakkundi-Kanaginahala road. In response, Gadag rural police sub-inspector Sangamesh Shivayogi allegedly opened fire to prevent Koppad in the leg to prevent him from escaping.

Koppad and Ganiger were then taken to the jail ward at Gadag district hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of police BS Nema Gowda said: “Sanjay Koppad is a notorious figure in Gadag district, with over 12 cases registered against him across various police stations. His criminal record includes charges of attempted murder, robbery, and extortion. We will vigorously pursue all cases against Sanjay, including the recent assault on the police, and ensure strict legal action is taken. Gadag rural police had booked him under BNS 309(4) for robbery and recovered jewellery worth ₹5.85 lakh. The investigation is ongoing.”

Sanjay has been accused of impersonating a police officer and allegedly threatening a person on Kanaginahala road on June 3. Using intimidation, he allegedly robbed the victim of gold jewellery worth ₹ 5.85 lakh. The rural police launched an investigation and Sanjay was arrested, Gowda said.