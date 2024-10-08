Rohtak election result: Who won the key seat in Haryana assembly polls?

The Bharatiya Janata Party sprung up a surprise comeback in Haryana, defying exit poll projections to claim a third term in the northern state by winning 48 out of 90 seats.



The opposition Congress, which had gone on a campaign blitz in Haryana to stage a comeback, fell short of the majority mark and could bag just 37 seats.



Haryana assembly elections result 2024 highlights



Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda won from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, former wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala's son Aditya from Kaithal and Nuh riots accused Mamman Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka were key Congress candidates who won their elections.



However, the election results for Rohtak assembly constituency went late evening.



Poll agents during counting of votes for Haryana Assembly polls, in Rohtak.(PTI)

Rohtak assembly election result

In Rohtak, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra emerged victorious in a tight contest. He defeated BJP's Manish Kumar Grover by 1,341 votes.



In the 2019 assembly elections, both the candidates had faced each other. The Congress leader had defeated Grover by 2,735 votes.



Aam Aadmi Party's Bijender Hooda stood third with 1,188 votes. Indian National Lok Dal candidate Dilour Mehra could get just 428 votes.



Rohtak assembly constituency falls under Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, the stronghold of Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The 77-year-old Congressman won from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, which is also a part of the Rohtak LS seat. Hooda won by a convincing margin of 71,465 votes defeating BJP's Manju Hooda.



“We have lost many seats by a small margin. We have received complaints from many places and we will meet the Election Commission. The result is surprising for us,” Hooda said on the overall assembly election results.



“Congress is united. You can see the BJP, Anil Vij did not come out of his house, and Ram Bilas Sharma's ticket was cut. In a democratic party, 'matbhed' (difference of opinion) can be there but there is no 'manbhed' (difference of thought). Maintaining coordination is everybody's work.... We have got complaints about the batteries of the EVM, somewhere, it was 99 per cent while it was 70 per cent somewhere,” he added.