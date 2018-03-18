Rohtak: Rape complainant booked for turning hostile in court

The Rohtak police have booked a rape complainant who turned hostile during trial in the court, leading to acquittal of the accused against whom she had levelled the rape allegation in 2017.

The complaint against the rape complainant was given by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Sonika Goel, who stated that these kind of complainants “have been using the police as a tool to fulfil their desires.”

The case dates back to May 2017 when a married woman of Sunaria Kalan village in Rohtak, had alleged that she was kidnapped by a man from her village who took her to a secluded spot and raped her.

She alleged the accused after raping her ran away with her clothes and undergarments to shame her further. A case under Sections 376, 379 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused based on her complaint.

She also registered her statement under section 164 CrPC before a magistrate.

However, during the trial, she turned hostile. Dealing with a spurt in false rape cases, the court took a strict view in the case and ordered an FIR against the woman.

“So much time is wasted in dealing with such matter, which could be used in other matters. The complainant has obstructed the public servant in discharging their other important duties. Hence, a criminal case must be registered against her,” ASJ Goel said.

Based on the judge’s complaint, the police have booked the woman under Sections 182 (giving false information to public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duties), 193 (fabricating evidence) and 211 (false charge of offense) of the IPC.

The judge asked the police to investigate if there was any ‘give and take’ of the money involved in the complainant turning hostile, and if the proof is found, add the Section 389 of IPC (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) as well in the FIR.