‘Roof for every Indian by 2022’: PM Modi tells UN body

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government will provide every Indian with a “safe and secure” roof over their head by year 2022 when the country completes 75 years as an independent nation.

Prime minister’s remark was made while addressing the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session.

“Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation,” Modi told the session.

He underlined that the ambitious project to build 40 million houses was more than the total number of households in many countries.

Prime Minister also mentioned his government’s Ayushmaan Bharat universal health scheme, Swachh Bharat mission for sanitation, direct benefit transfer programme and the Jan Dhan bank accounts scheme to highlight country’s efforts to meet the developmental goals and improve the lives of its citizens.

He also highlighted that his government’s stated motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ resonates with the core UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of leaving no one behind.

“India is home to one-sixth of humanity. We are mindful of our weight and responsibility. We know that if India succeeds in achieving its development objectives, it will go a long way in achievement of global goals. And so we have taken ‘whole-of-society’ approach- by engaging our States, our local governments, our civil society, communities and our people,” the PM said.

UN general assembly had adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015 to be achieved by member nations by 2030.

“India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda, including the Sustainable Development Goals. Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals,” the PM said highlighting India’s commitment to the UN agenda.

PM also stressed on the need to reform the UN so that it can meet aspirations while representing the realities of the contemporary world. He cited the fundamental principle of multilateralism to back his call.

“Only reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its center can meet the aspirations of humanity. Today, while celebrating 75 years of the United Nations, let us pledge to reform the global multilateral system. To enhance its relevance, to improve its effectiveness, and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalization,” he said.

It was Modi’s first speech at the UN after India’s election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for two years till 2022. The government had stated at the time that it wanted to use the latest stint at the powerful UN body to push its candidature for a permanent seat on the council, which failed to reflect the realities of the contemporary world.

PM said that India will display its deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, improving socio-economic equity, and preserving nature’s balance, while playing its role in full support of the UN agenda.

The ECOSOC is responsible for advancing international economic and social cooperation and development through economic, social, and cultural activities.