'Rooted in scientific reasoning': Rahul Gandhi lauds Supreme Court's modified stray dogs order

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's modified directions on stray dogs and said it marks a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(Hindustan Times)

The Supreme Court on Friday tweaked its August 11 order of relocation of stray dogs, saying the canines will be released after sterilisation and won't be kept in shelters given they are not rabid or “aggressive”.

"I welcome the Supreme Court’s revised directions on stray dogs, as it marks a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety. The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

A two-judge Supreme Court bench had on August 11, hearing a suo moto case, ordered the picking up of stray dogs of Delhi-NCR to shelter homes within eight weeks, sparking massive backlash from activists and animal lovers.

Next day, the matter was shifted to a fresh three-judge Supreme Court bench which heard the matter in August 14 and reserved its order.

While the Supreme Court retreated from its earlier no-release order, it on Friday said no to feeding of stray dogs on streets.

Those found feeding stray dogs on streets shall be liable to be proceeded with under relevant legal framework, said the Supreme Court.

Public servants facing obstruction will be free to initiate proceedings against those responsible, and each NGO or animal lover found creating hindrance may be directed to pay ₹25,000 as costs, the bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said.