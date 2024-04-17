Row over Ram Navami across parties ahead of Phase 1 voting

Ram Navami celebrations became the centre of a political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the state government of trying to stall processions and the state’s ruling party alleging that the deity was being politicised. With three days to go for the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, Modi took aim at the TMC government and accused it of trying all means and conspiracies to derail the celebrations. (PTI)

“I know that the TMC, like always, tried all means and hatched conspiracies to stall Ram Navami celebrations in the state. But truth triumphs. The court has given permission. Tomorrow processions will be held with full faith and devotion,” Modi said at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.

But hours later, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back, alleging that the BJP might “create trouble”.

“They may create trouble tomorrow. If they start a riot, don’t fall for any provocation. Don’t fall prey to any instigation,” said Banerjee at a rally in Jalpaiguri district without referring to the celebrations.

Later, she also said the BJP will not cross 200 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections.

“They will not cross 200. We will win in Bengal. Arvind [Kejriwal] will win in Punjab. Stalin will win. Akhilesh [Yadav] will win in UP. BJP will end up with a zero,” said Banerjee.

The Calcutta high court on Monday granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Anjani Putra Sena to take out Ram Navami processions in Howrah on April 17 while imposing certain conditions. The state government had sought to stop the procession, proposing an alternative route.

Ram Navami celebrations have turned into a political battleground in recent years with rallies escalating into major political face-offs and even communal riots.

Clashes had erupted in Howrah on March 30 last year and later spread to two other districts, North Dinajpur and Hooghly. Ten people were injured.

On April 27 the Calcutta high court ordered a National Investigation Agency probe into the incident.

“In TMC’s Bengal, it is the party’s goons and extortionists, and not the law, who decide which things will get permission and which will not. In West Bengal permission is denied to Ram Navami processions,” Modi said at a second rally at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district later during the day.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee blamed the BJP.

“BJP wants to use Lord Ram and religion for their political benefits while we want people’s support based on our work we do for them. Those who use religion as their shields are politically bankrupt,” said Abhishek Banerjee at a rally in Alipurduar.

North Dinajpur, along with Murshidabad and Malda, are the three Muslim-dominated districts in the state.

“Tomorrow the entire country is going to celebrate Ram Navami. This year Ram Navami, Navratri and the Bengali New Year. This is the first Ram Navami after Lord Ram has been enthroned at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

While Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaguri in north Bengal go into polls on April 19 in the first phase, Balurghat, Raiganj and Darjeeling are scheduled to go on polls in the second phase on April 26. The BJP won all six seats in the 2019 polls.

The party made deep inroads in north Bengal in the 2019 general elections and won 18 out of 42 seats in the state, its best showing ever. The TMC won 22 seats.

On Monday, a single-judge bench of justice Jay Sengupta of the Calcutta high court allowed the procession in Howrah, adding that there should not be any sloganeering or hate speech, and capped the number of attendees to 200.

The Mamata Banerjee government had highlighted unrest during last year’s procession, indicating an ongoing NIA investigation into the incident. In light of this, the government proposed an alternative route for the procession, which the organisers contested, leading to their petition in the high court.

But Modi blamed the TMC. “Devotees need to move court to obtain permission for Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal. The TMC government has given full permission to those who pelt stones at processions during Ram Navami celebrations and Durga Puja,” Modi said at Raiganj.