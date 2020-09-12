e-paper
Home / India News / Rs 11 crore embezzlement at two Mathura temples, SIT files FIR against 12

Rs 11 crore embezzlement at two Mathura temples, SIT files FIR against 12

The embezzled amount from the funds of Mukut Mukharbind temple and Hargokul Daswalia Brahmaadan temple in Govardhan, Mathura could be higher, senior police officials said.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:16 IST
Rohit K Singh
Rohit K Singh
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The official said the accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The official said the accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
         

A special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh police has detected embezzlement worth Rs 11 crore from the donation funds of two Mathura temples and registered an FIR against 12 people at its police station in Lucknow on Friday.

Senior police officials, privy to the investigation, said the embezzled amount from the funds of Mukut Mukharbind temple and Hargokul Daswalia Brahmaadan temple in Govardhan, Mathura could be higher.

An SIT official said those accused in the FIR are the common receiver of both the temples - Ramakant Goswami, his two assistants Manu Rishi and Santosh Kumar, and Ram Krishna Sharma, Radha Kishan, Vivek Sharma and his mother Siddhisri Sharma, Pintu Saini and his wife Kamlesh, Latto Saini, Bihari Lal Saini and Koken Babu Mishra.

The official said the accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (fraud), 409 (criminal breach by government servant), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 423 (dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration) and 120-B (entering into criminal conspiracy with common intention to commit fraud).

Also read: Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease

As per the FIR, the embezzlement was committed by the receiver and the other accused between 2014 and 2018.

The official said a preliminary inquiry was handed over to the SIT by the state government in July 2019 and it was completed in February 2020. He said the permission to register an FIR and conduct further investigation was pending with the state government due to the Covid-19 outbreak.  

He said the FIR was lodged after the state government gave the go-head in the case a few days ago. 

