Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was critically ill and was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis early this week, passed away on Friday. He was 80.india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:35 IST
Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded Arya Sabha, a political party based on the principles of the Arya Samaj.
बंधुआ मुक्ति मोर्चा के संस्थापक और आर्य समाज के क्रांतिकारी नेता स्वामी अग्निवेश जी का आज निधन हो गया।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 11, 2020
स्वामी जी का निधन आर्य समाज सहित पूरे देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।
मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/7DKO1aIc2i
Very saddened by the passing away of #Swami Agnivesh due to multi organ failure.Influenced by Liberation Theology he worked to rescue and rehabilitate bonded labourers and was a force to reckon with in the eighties . RIP pic.twitter.com/zHprQjWlZt— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 11, 2020
Swamiji, Agniveshji a true ascetic wth Values of Truth, Non Discrimination Passed left us 6.55 p.m. todayBelieving in Non Violence, Human Rights & Dialogue, above all Constitutional Values he ws violently attacked, & brutally by guess who? #SwamiAgnivesh @JohnDayal @swamiagnivesh— Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) September 11, 2020
On Tuesday, he was admitted to the Institute of Liver and Billary Sciences in New Delhi, and was on ventilator. He was being monitored by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. On Friday morning, his condition deteriorated and he suffered a cardiac arrest .