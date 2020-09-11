Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:35 IST

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was critically ill and was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis early this week, passed away on Friday. He was 80.

Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded Arya Sabha, a political party based on the principles of the Arya Samaj.

Very saddened by the passing away of #Swami Agnivesh due to multi organ failure.Influenced by Liberation Theology he worked to rescue and rehabilitate bonded labourers and was a force to reckon with in the eighties . RIP pic.twitter.com/zHprQjWlZt — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 11, 2020

Swamiji, Agniveshji a true ascetic wth Values of Truth, Non Discrimination Passed left us 6.55 p.m. todayBelieving in Non Violence, Human Rights & Dialogue, above all Constitutional Values he ws violently attacked, & brutally by guess who? #SwamiAgnivesh @JohnDayal @swamiagnivesh — Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) September 11, 2020

On Tuesday, he was admitted to the Institute of Liver and Billary Sciences in New Delhi, and was on ventilator. He was being monitored by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. On Friday morning, his condition deteriorated and he suffered a cardiac arrest .