RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitches for cow protection, disapproves violence

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday pitched for protection of cows but disapproved going against the law in the name of vigilantism.

The Sangh head said, “We have to reject double-speak as there is no talk of violence by cow smugglers.” He was replying to questions on cow vigilantism and mob lynching.

It is a crime to take law in one’s hands, Bhagwat said on cow vigilantism and asserted that there should be stringent punishment in such cases.

The question came in the backdrop of instances of alleged lynching by cow vigilantes in several states.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 19:36 IST