RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:48 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed concern at the plight of migrant labourers and said much has to be done to get them employment during his three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial city of Kanpur.

Bhagwat arrived in the city late on Wednesday night before meeting Sangh leaders on Thursday. He took their feedback on the implementation of ongoing welfare programmes run by the organisation.

He said that RSS workers should work for labourers in urban areas and farmers in the rural areas.

“We have to imbibe a sense of Atmanirbharta (self reliance) in society,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying by Sangh workers who attended the meeting.

He reminded RSS workers that their work was for the good of society and not for self or publicity.

He also sought the details of the welfare work being done by the RSS in Kanpur- Bundelkhand region while citing several examples of RSS initiatives during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

He also asked workers to align efforts with social organisations and religious bodies such as gurudwaras for greater impact.