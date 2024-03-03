RSS leader’s murder accused arrested from Mumbai airport: NIA

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) cadre, Mohammad Ghaus Nayazi, who was involved in the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in Bengaluru R Rudresh in October 2016 and had fled the country, said officials. An NIA spokesperson said the murder of the RSS leader was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by Mohammad Ghaus Nayazi. (HT)

After seven years of relentless pursuit, the prime accused in the case was arrested at Mumbai airport on Friday after he was brought from South Africa, through deportation.

The police claimed to have arrested all the accused in the murder case.

Officials said, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) got a lead regarding Nayazi based on which they tracked him down to South Africa. They then shared his whereabouts with the NIA.

Nayazi, who was the South India president of the banned PFI, has multiple cases registered against him, including his involvement in the 2014 Mumbai riots, said the officials.

An NIA spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday that the murder of the RSS leader on October 16, 2016, was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by Nayazi.

“The duo had persuaded the other four accused to kill Rudresh with an intention to strike terror among the members of the RSS and the society. The killers were made to believe that the fight against the RSS was a holy war,” the spokesperson said.

Rudresh was a prominent figure as the mandal president of the Shivajinagar branch of the RSS and the secretary of the Shivajinagar BJP.

Following the murder, Nayazi fled the country, evading law enforcement agencies and seeking refuge in other countries. A reward of ₹5 lakh was announced by the police for any information leading to his arrest.

The trial against the remaining accused is ongoing at the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru. According to the NIA chargesheet filed in April 2017, five people were initially arrested by the Karnataka Police in connection with the murder.