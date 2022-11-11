Home / India News / 'RSS leader took chopper, I walked': Rahul Gandhi recounts 'controversial' story

'RSS leader took chopper, I walked': Rahul Gandhi recounts 'controversial' story

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 07:11 AM IST

"This is the difference between Congress and the RSS, between Gandhi and Savarkar. We just don't talk. We walk the talk," Rahul Gandhi said as he recounted his Kedarnath visit and his chance meeting with an RSS leader whose name he didn't disclose.

ByPoulomi Ghosh

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday, he said he was feeling like narrating a story but also asked permission from the audience as he said the story is a little controversial. It was the time when Rahul Gandhi visited Kedarnath and met an RSS leader there. Also Read: 'Should I attend or not...': Actor Sushant Sing joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo; Pooja Bhatt says...

As he narrated the story, Rahul Gandhi said he made up his mind that he will not take a helicopter to Kedarnath. "I am going to visit the greatest tapasvi in the world and can't I do the tapasya of walking 15-16 km?" Rahul Gandhi said.

At Kedarnath, Rahul Gandhi said he met a rotund RSS leader. "I don't know how to say this but his weight was around 100 kg. He had a servant with him carrying a fruit basket. As I asked him he said he brought those fruits to offer to Shiv ji. I thought he didn't bring; his servant did. But I didn't say this to him. I don't just blurt out what I think always," Rahul Gandhi said.

"He asked me how I came. I told him that I walked. He told me that he flew on a chopper," Rahul Gandhi said.

"After the puja, he asked me what I asked from the lord. I also asked the same thing to him. He said, 'Rahul, maine sehat ( health) maangi'. I thought he would have got 'sehat' had he walked up to Kedarnath. But I did not tell him this," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi, however, told the audience what he actually asked the lord. "I did not tell him. Because he might not have realised this as our ways are different. But I am telling you I did not ask for anything. I just folded my hands and thanked Shiv ji for showing me the path," Rahul Gandhi said.

"This is the difference between Congress and the RSS, between Gandhi and Savarkar. We just don't talk. We walk the talk," Rahul Gandhi said

