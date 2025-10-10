Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik emphasised that the Right to Information Act is a law and a living expression of democracy. RTI is living expression of democracy, says Arunachal Guv

Participating in the Right to Information Week celebration 2025 at Itanagar on Friday, Parnaik said it bridges the gap between citizens and the state, turning aspirations into action, an official communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Calling on all to renew their commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen empowerment as the nation strives toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, he said, "With awareness, participation and integrity, we can build a nation where progress is inclusive, governance is open, and every citizen is a proud partner in India's journey towards 2047.

Commending the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission for organising the event, he said such initiatives celebrate people's empowerment and public participation in governance and help deepen awareness, strengthen accountability, and nurture the spirit of good governance in the state.

Parnaik reiterated that an informed citizenry makes governments stronger and more responsive. The RTI Act, he noted, is one of India's most transformative laws, mandating transparency at every level of administration.

Terming RTI as a pillar of participatory democracy, he said it aligns closely with the vision of a developed, self-reliant, and empowered India, Viksit Bharat. Built on the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', RTI fosters trust, inclusion, and progress, he said.

The governor suggested the adoption of innovative ways to strengthen RTI, combining technology, awareness, and collaboration.

Regular training, timely disclosures, and efficient handling of applications will ensure RTI remains a living instrument of transparent and responsible governance, where citizens and authorities work together with mutual respect and purpose, he emphasised.

On the occasion, the governor, along with state Law minister Kento Jini released the annual report of the IC.

Also present were state chief information commissioner Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin , principal secretary Home Kaling Tayeng, and state information commissioner Vijay Taram.

