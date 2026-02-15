Rubio says ‘no Russian oil’ again, Jaishankar stresses ‘strategic autonomy’, question remains over Trump's tariff order

Donald Trump's administration continues to claim that India has committed to stop buying oil from Russia — in return for a tariff-cut and trade deal — with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeating the assertion at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar (R) with US secretary of state Marco Rubio during the 62nd Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb 14. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar/PTI)

India's external Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, however, skirted a direct answer in his separate session at the conference the same day, amid a political row over it in New Delhi.

Jaishankar maintained that India is “wedded to strategic autonomy”, at a time when the Congress-led Opposition has accused Narendra Modi's government of “selling out under pressure".

Finer details of the India-US trade deal are being worked out, after Trump announced the framework towards a deal on February 2, which was confirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump has already removed the 25% tariff imposed as “penalty” for India's purchase of Russian oil despite the war in Ukraine; and his Executive Order expressly states Delhi has agreed to not buy the oil anymore. India has so far neither confirmed nor denied this bit.

The deal framework says the remaining 25% reciprocal tariff will be down to 18% once a formal Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is concluded.

What Rubio said on India and Russian oil exactly Rubio repeated the Russia assertion in Munich on February 14, though there was one word in his statement that could mean a caveat for now: “additional”. He was speaking about US sanctions on Russia as European nations press for the Americans to take steps to stop the Ukraine war.

“In our conversations with India, we’ve gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil,” Rubio mentioned.

Video below: Rubio speaks on the Russian oil-India issue after the 24-min mark