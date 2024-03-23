 Ruling LDF seeks action against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for violating model code of conduct | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ruling LDF seeks action against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for violating model code of conduct

PTI |
Mar 23, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Ruling LDF seeks action against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for violating model code of conduct

Thiruvananthapuram, With the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls intensifying in Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front has accused NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar of violating the model code of conduct and approached the Election Commission seeking action against him.

Union Minister of state for Electronics and IT, Chandrashekhar is fighting the polls from the Thiruvananthapuram seat.

The ruling front, in its recent complaint lodged with the district Collector, alleged that he was participating in many programmes including inauguration and discussions with specific groups in the constituency in his capacity as union minister even after the model code of conduct came into being.

"This is a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct," M Vijaykumar, Chairman of the LDF Election Committee in the constituency, alleged.

In the complaint, the ruling front specifically mentioned an interaction by Chandrasekhar scheduled in a women's college here, saying that it was not fair on his part to attend such events.

At a press conference held here on Saturday, Vijayakumar hit out at Chandrasekhar and alleged he had not only organised the programme in his capacity as union minister and also sought votes from students.

Several incidents had been reported in the constituency in which he accepted memorandums from people as a minister after the election date was announced and gave them assurances to fulfill it, he further alleged.

A complaint was lodged with the Election Commission in this regard, he added.

Interestingly, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front also approached the Election Commission with a similar complaint against the LDF candidate in Pathanamthitta - former Minister T M Thomas Isaac.

The UDF, in its recent complaint, alleged that Isaac was carrying out his campaign misusing government machinery and facilities.

The staff of state-run K-Disc and volunteers of Kudumbashree and Harithakarma Sena were being misused for the Left leader's grassroot level election campaign in the constituency, Varghese Mammen, Chairman of the UDF in Pathanamthitta, alleged.

The opposition front also sought to stop the preparation of various data by young consultants sitting at local block offices to be utilised for poll campaigns, the complaint added.

Elections for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Ruling LDF seeks action against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for violating model code of conduct
