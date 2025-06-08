What triggered fresh tension in Manipur? 10 points on unrest

Tensions erupted in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur on Saturday night following rumours about the arrest of five volunteers from Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, including one of its commanders. The Manipur government has suspended internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, across five valley districts for five days starting from 11.45 pm on Saturday. (File)(AFP)

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the arrests were carried out around 2.30 pm by a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

However, the Manipur administration has yet to release an official statement regarding the sudden developments that have once again unsettled the state.

10 points over protests in Manipur