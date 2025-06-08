What triggered fresh tension in Manipur? 10 points on unrest
Manipur: Tensions rose in Imphal city on Saturday night after unconfirmed reports of the arrest of five Arambai Tenggol volunteers, a Meitei group.
Tensions erupted in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur on Saturday night following rumours about the arrest of five volunteers from Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, including one of its commanders.
Unconfirmed reports suggested that the arrests were carried out around 2.30 pm by a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
However, the Manipur administration has yet to release an official statement regarding the sudden developments that have once again unsettled the state.
10 points over protests in Manipur
- According to an official statement, the Manipur government has suspended internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, across five valley districts for five days starting from 11.45 pm on Saturday. The affected districts are Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.
- The order stated that internet services will remain suspended for five days from June 7 to prevent possible loss of life, damage to property, and disruption of public tranquillity and communal harmony. The suspension comes in response to inflammatory content and the spreading of rumours through social media and mobile messaging platforms.
- The order added that there was an imminent danger of loss of life or damage to public and private property, as well as widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, due to inflammatory material and false rumours that might be transmitted or circulated to the public through social media, mobile messaging services, SMS services, and dongle services.
- A curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur district, while prohibitory orders banning gatherings of five or more people have been issued in the other valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching.
- At around 2 am on Sunday, Manipur police confirmed these developments on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared copies of the orders regarding internet suspension, curfew, and prohibitory restrictions.
- Tensions escalated in Imphal city late on Saturday evening after unconfirmed reports emerged about the arrest of five volunteers from Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, including one of its commanders. According to people familiar with the matter, two journalists and a civilian were injured during the unrest.
- An irate mob stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, demanding the immediate release of the arrested individuals. Security forces responded by firing several rounds to disperse the crowd. During the incident, at least three people, including two journalists, were injured.
- Fresh protests erupted in the streets of Imphal Valley following reports of the arrests. Protesters once again stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West in the evening, demanding the release of those detained. In response, security forces fired several rounds to disperse the crowd. During the confrontation, at least three individuals, including two journalists, sustained injuries. Clashes between protesters and security forces were also reported at several locations.
- Meanwhile, the international border town of Moreh, located in the hill district of Tengnoupal, was shut down on Saturday as residents protested the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man. Although the protests remained peaceful, the town, which borders Myanmar, remains on high alert.
- Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba was seen at the site of the unrest, engaging with senior security officials. In a video circulated on social media, Leishemba was heard saying, “We tried very hard to bring peace. If you do such things, how will peace come? Arrest me along with the MLA".
