IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Russian Ambassador lauds Aero India, says proud to be among biggest exhibitors
Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe.(AFP)
Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe.(AFP)
india news

Russian Ambassador lauds Aero India, says proud to be among biggest exhibitors

The 13th edition of the Aero India show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is taking place at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:28 PM IST

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev lauded the ongoing Aero India international 2021 air show on Wednesday and expressed happiness on being one of the biggest exhibitors at the event.

The 13th edition of the Aero India show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is taking place at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

"Highly appreciate efforts of the Indian organizers to hold in the current conditions the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 - one of the most prominent exhibitions in the world," Ambassador Kudashev said in a statement.

"I am very proud to note that Russia will be one of the biggest exhibitors at the Aero India 2021. We plan to demonstrate Su-57, Su-35 and MiG-35 fighter jets, helicopters Ka-52, Ka-226, Mi-17B-5, Mi-26, S-400 systems, and many others," he added.

Russian-Indian defence ties constitute the main pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, said Kudashev while adding that both nations are moving towards implementation of all priority projects.

"We are successfully moving towards implementation of all priority projects - S-400 systems deliveries, AK-203 Kalashnikovs contract, Ka-226 helicopters supplies and production in India, as well as an advanced cooperation in the areas of combat aviation (including Su-30MKI), main battle tanks (T-90), frigates, submarines and missiles, along with joint production of the unique Brahmos," the Russian envoy said.

Speaking at the Aero India 2021 here in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the event, which is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent virtual exhibition, has truly gone digital and global.

"In order to maximise the reach and participation, the event is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent virtual exhibition which will integrate Seminars, B2B interactions etc. It will be not incorrect to say, that Aero India 21 has truly gone digital and global," the Defence Minister said

During the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the DRDO export compendium, a new Procedure for Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) document and other documents.

According to an official release, the DRDO will exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate many systems. One of the DRDO's major attractions will include flying displays of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCA Navy.

Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe.

"The Organisation with its vast defence design and development capability has been working towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and has taken up many policy initiatives to work closely with all stakeholders of the ecosystem. More than thirty laboratories of DRDO connected to aeronautical development are exhibiting their products and technological achievements in this mega event," the statement said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Security personnel stand guard as an Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet lands during the first day of the Aero India 2021 air show in Bengaluru on Wednesday,(AFP Photo)
Security personnel stand guard as an Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet lands during the first day of the Aero India 2021 air show in Bengaluru on Wednesday,(AFP Photo)
india news

Aero India 2021: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Aero India enables industry professional to gain market insights and announce new developments. It also offers a unique platform to international aviation sector to bolster business.
READ FULL STORY
Rajnath Singh
news

Aero India l ‘Plan to spend $130 bn in military modernisation’: Rajnath Singh

PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:49 AM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Rajnath Singh speaking at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru (ANI)
Rajnath Singh speaking at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru (ANI)
india news

‘It has gone digital and global’: Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Aero India 2021 is taking place at Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru, from February 3-5.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Union Minister for Road Transport &amp; Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari seen interacting with the media. (PTI)
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari seen interacting with the media. (PTI)
india news

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate webinar series on road safety on Feb 9

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The webinar series being organised by the India chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) focuses on reducing the road fatalities in the country by half by 2030, IRF said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that it has not taken any decision on a nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drill comes days after the air forces of India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The drill comes days after the air forces of India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' to begin in Rajasthan on Feb 8

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The exercise near the India-Pakistan border aims at enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two armies and will focus on counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate, the spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Govt sends notice to Twitter for violating Indian law by unblocking accounts

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Twitter withheld from Indian users nearly 250 accounts that allegedly used a controversial hashtag after the government asked the social media company to block access “to prevent escalation of violence”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Parliament library to continue home delivery of books despite lukewarm response

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:42 PM IST
An official said many MPs returned to their constituencies because of the pandemic, which may be the primary reason why fewer books were requested
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh(HT Photo )
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh(HT Photo )
india news

Manipur assembly session begins, budget to be tabled on February 5

By Sobhapati Samom, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • The house will witness obituary references and discussion on the governor's address on February 4 and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stadiums have been allowed to operate at full capacity, provided they follow basic Covid-19 protocols, such as maintenance of social distance and use of masks. (Representative image)(Stock Image: Pexels)
Stadiums have been allowed to operate at full capacity, provided they follow basic Covid-19 protocols, such as maintenance of social distance and use of masks. (Representative image)(Stock Image: Pexels)
india news

Bengal govt reopened sporting complexes, swimming pools

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Sanitisation of the premises before and after any event, maintaining physical distance and use of masks and sanitisers by all have been made mandatory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai during a Budget Session of Parliament. (ANI Photo)
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai during a Budget Session of Parliament. (ANI Photo)
india news

Central govt has the power to deport illegal foreign nationals: MHA

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • "Central Government has been vested with powers under sections 3(2)(e) and 3(2)(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 to detain and deport foreign nationals staying illegally in the country," said Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, while responding to Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai's query.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the enhanced use of the internet, the number of cybercrimes was also increasing.(File Photo. Representative image)
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the enhanced use of the internet, the number of cybercrimes was also increasing.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

93,000 cybercrimes related to sexual exploitation, hate in 3 years: MHA

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:00 PM IST
As per data maintained and published by the National Crime Records Bureau, 21,796 cybercrimes were registered in 2017, 27,248 in 2018 and 44,546 in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past a graffiti of people wearing protective masks amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai, India January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)
A man walks past a graffiti of people wearing protective masks amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai, India January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)
india news

India fastest nation to reach 4 mn Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 days: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The country’s active Covid-19 caseload has also dipped below 160,100, which is a mere 1.49% of the total positive cases while recoveries from the disease have surpassed 10.46 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 11, 2021, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
On January 11, 2021, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Sushant case: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to CBI to submit status report

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:00 PM IST
A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde while dismissing the plea said, "We are not going to entertain this plea, we are dismissing. Go to the High Court where an investigation is going on. Dismiss."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Address fears over DNA technology bill in Parliament and outside: Panel to govt

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:57 PM IST
A number of members who deposed before the Committee have raised fears that the bill could be misused to target different segments of society based on religion, caste or political views
READ FULL STORY
Close
The truck driver died on the spot. The truck was coming from Rajasthan and was heading to Bihar.(ANI File photo)
The truck driver died on the spot. The truck was coming from Rajasthan and was heading to Bihar.(ANI File photo)
india news

3 killed, 6 injured in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow expressway

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The incident took place when a truck after running over two employees of the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, was trying to escape when it rammed into a bus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to visit Assam on Feb 7 to lay foundation of two medical colleges

ANI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:30 PM IST
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe.(AFP)
Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe.(AFP)
india news

Russian Ambassador lauds Aero India, says proud to be among biggest exhibitors

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The 13th edition of the Aero India show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is taking place at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP