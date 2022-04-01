Russian foreign minister reaches Delhi, Ukraine situation in focus

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day official visit, his first trip to the country since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Welcoming the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for an official visit,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for an official visit. pic.twitter.com/eHHCRgF30y — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 31, 2022

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

A media advisory on Lavrov’s visit issued by the MEA has not mentioned any meeting between Lavrov and PM Modi.

New Delhi has seen a flurry of visits by foreign leaders over the past fortnight.

Last week, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited India.

His visit to India coincides with that of US deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh and British foreign secretary Liz Truss. EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin also visited New Delhi this week.

Lavrov arrived in India after a two-day visit to China.

India has so far not criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine so far and has abstained from voting in United Nations’ platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

However, last Thursday, India also abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was seen as reflective of its neutral position on the conflict.

New Delhi has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

PM Modi has held phone conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7. Modi also spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Last week, Jaishankar said in Parliament that India’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been “steadfast and consistent” and that it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence.