Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to travel to India on December 4–5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports from Russian state news agencies on Friday, citing the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Putin will be visiting India for the annual summit between New Delhi and Moscow, and for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin will pay a State Visit to India from 4–5 December 2025 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.

According to the MEA statement, President Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi during the visit. Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji will also receive the Russian President and host a banquet in his honour.

The MEA added that the forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for further strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

(With inputs from Reuters)