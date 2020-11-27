e-paper
S Jaishankar meets UAE counterpart; discusses Covid-19, strategic cooperation

S Jaishankar meets UAE counterpart; discusses Covid-19, strategic cooperation

Jaishankar, on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, is currently visiting the UAE. He arrived in Dubai on Wednesday night.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaishankar met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed advancement of cooperation between the two countries.
Jaishankar met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed advancement of cooperation between the two countries.(Photo: DrSJaishankar/ Twitter)
         

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday met his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and took stock of India and UAE’s bilateral ties and growing cooperation.

“Was so nice to meet FM @ABZayed again. Took stock of our growing cooperation. Discussed further opportunities to work together in a changing world. Experiences from the COVID era hold lessons for both of us. Thank him for his gracious hospitality,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

 

Jaishankar, on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, is currently visiting the UAE. He arrived in Dubai on Wednesday night.

On the second day of his tour, Jaishankar met the members of the Indian community in the UAE and assured them of the government’s responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy.”“Welcomed the interaction with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi,” Jaishankar had said in a tweet.

More than 3 million Indians live and work in the UAE, the MEA had said in a statement before the commencement of the minister’s visit. The coronavirus has infected over 163,000 people and claimed 563 lives in the UAE.

After UAE, Jaishankar will visit Seychelles on November 27 and 28 in the last leg of his three-nation tour. The foreign affairs minister will present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to newly-elected President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Jaishankar’s visit is the first in-person visit to Seychelles since the Covid-19 pandemic and the first high-level interaction after the national elections in the country, news agency PTI reported.

