e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased

Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased

Govind Singh Dotasra took charge of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress on Wednesday in Jaipur.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:08 IST
hindustaimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustaimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former president of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress Sachin Pilot congratulated his successor Govind Singh Dotasra.
Former president of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress Sachin Pilot congratulated his successor Govind Singh Dotasra.(ANI)
         

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday he hopes that the new Congress unit president in the state, Govind Singh Dotasra, will take care of those party workers whose hard word had helped the party to form a government.

“I congratulate Govind Singh Dotasra for taking charge. I am hopeful that he will work without any pressure, will not be biased and will take care of the honour of Congress workers based on whose hard work the party was able to form a government,” Pilot tweeted.

Pilot’s tweet came after Dotasra formally took over as the new chief of the Rajasthan Congress amid the political drama in the state.

The former deputy chief minister was Congress president in Rajasthan before he was sacked from the post earlier this month after he rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot, who was Congress chief for six years was widely credited for leading the party to victory in the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan.

“I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for giving the responsibility to a small worker like me who comes from a farmer’s family,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Chief minister Gehlot said Dotasra had played his role well as a member of the assembly and deputy chief whip when the party was in opposition.

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In