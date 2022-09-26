'Naye yug ki taiyari': Sachin Pilot supporters put up banners in Jodhpur

As political crisis in Rajasthan - over chief minister Ashok Gehlot's successor, if he is elected Congress president - intensifies, hoardings featuring ex deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot - who led an unsuccessful revolt in 2020 - have sprouted at various places in Jodhpur.

The hoardings have the text 'Satyamev Jayate, Naye Yug ki Taiyari', which translates as 'truth prevails, prepare for a new era', on them.

Rajasthan | Hoardings featuring Congress MLA Sachin Pilot with the text "Satyamev Jayate, Naye Yug ki Taiyari" put up at various places in Jodhpur#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/Rbwhj2aSHm — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

The tussle over the chief minister's post - a repeat of the events two years ago when Pilot and his camp almost brought down the government - took a dramatic turn after 92 MLAs - all of whom profess loyalty to Gehlot - submitted their resignation to Assembly speaker CP Joshi late Sunday night.

The lawmakers claim opposition to the nomination and selection of Pilot as the new chief minister - if, as is widely expected, Gehlot replaces Sonia Gandhi as Congress boss.

MLAs loyal to Gehlot have demanded the final say in selecting a new chief minister and that such a decision should be deferred till after October 19 - which is when the results of the Congress' internal election (if one is held October 17) will be announced.

The MLAs have also made a few other demands - including one that says neither Pilot nor those in his camp can be CM - but senior leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge - deputed to broker peace - have insisted the party will not be held to ransom.

Sachin Pilot's faction, though, is confident the Congress' high command will be able to enforce what is widely believed to be an assurance (given after the 2020 revolt) that he will be Rajasthan's next chief minister.

Kharge and Maken - who said they made several appeals to the dissenting MLAs to meet them individually and not en masse - are expected to return Delhi today.

They will likely be joined by Pilot and Gehlot for a meet with Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress' presidential poll process was temporarily halted to allow the party's poll chief Madhusudan Mistry to undergo a routine health check. Mistry will be back at the Congress headquarters Tuesday and the process will resume, Hindustan Times was told.