SAD delegation meets home minister Amit Shah

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the BJP, on Thursday, has demanded precious treasure of Sikhs allegedly seized by the Army during the 1984 Operation Bluestar be returned. This was conveyed to the Union home minister Amit Shah by the delegation, led by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The SAD also wanted pensions for soldiers and officers who left the forces during Operation Blue Star as a mark of protest.

“The Sikh community is eagerly waiting for the precious treasure which the attacking army seized and was taken away during the attack,” Badal told reporters after the meeting and added, “the includes important holy scriptures, artefacts, thousands of historical books and collection part of the Sikh Reference Library and holy relics.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 00:55 IST