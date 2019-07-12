Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 12, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Safety lapses found in IndiGo, DGCA issues notice to 4 executives: Report

The IndiGo office in Gurgaon faced an audit carried out by the DGCA on July 8th and 9th and issued show cause notices to its four executives.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
indigo feud,indigo airfares,indigo owners fight
Four senior executives of IndiGo airline were issued show cause notices Friday by the DGCA.(HT file photo)

Four senior executives of IndiGo airline were issued show cause notices Friday by the DGCA after a special audit team of the aviation regulator found safety lapses, according to sources privy to the development.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out the audit at the IndiGo office in Gurgaon on July 8 and July 9, the sources said.

“Captain Sanjiv Bhalla, Head of Training; Captain Hemant Kumar, Chief of Flight Safety; Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President - Operations; Captain Rakesh Srivastava, QA (Quality Assurance) and Ops Safety - these four executives of IndiGo have been issued show cause notices today,” a source told PTI.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:14 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics