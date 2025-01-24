Menu Explore
Saif Ali Khan 'attacker' Shariful Amin Fakir's police custody extended till January 29: ‘Investigation is necessary’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir was arrested from Thane on January 19.

The accused in the actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case was on Friday sent to Police custody till Wednesday. Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir was arrested from Thane on January 19. The accused, who is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, was then sent to a five-day police custody, which was ending on Friday.

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir allegedly stabbed Saif Ali Khan inside the actor's Mumbai home in the midnight of January 16. He has been sent to police custody till January 29.(ANI)
Hearing the case, the court observed that there is substantial progress in the matter and to investigate other consequential aspects is necessary. It said that the offence is serious and triable by the sessions court.

“Such investigation is necessary even for ascertaining the innocence of the accused, so taking all facts into account, the submissions pertaining to the notice under BNSS section 35 don’t apply. Nothing from the records inferred that arrest is illegal,” the court observed while extending the remand till January 29.

Father of the accused in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case says his son is innocent

In an interview, the father of the accused had claimed that his son was innocent and was being framed due to him being an easy target as he had entered India illegally.

"We may be poor, but we are not criminals. In Bangladesh, he used to ride a bike taxi for a living. But during the era of the Awami League, there was a lot of political turmoil in our village and after Sheikh Hasina's government came back to power early last year. Since my son was an active supporter of Khaleda Zia, he faced immense backlash and so he decided to leave Bangladesh for better earning and living prospects,” Ruhul Fakir told The Times of India.

He said that he will raise the arrest of his son as a ‘diplomatic issue’ through the Bangladesh government.

In another interview, Ruhul Fakir claimed that the suspect shown in the CCTV camera footage after the attack wasn’t his son.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra home during a robbery attempt in the wee hours of January 16. He was discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days later after undergoing surgery.

