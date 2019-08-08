SAIL chairman attacked by four men in Delhi, two held

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:14 IST

The chairman of state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Anil Kumar Chaudhary was allegedly attacked by four men in south Delhi while he was on his way home late on Wednesday, police said.

A patrolling team of Delhi Police that arrived at the spot near HUDCO Place nabbed two of the alleged assailants but two other managed to escape. Police said the arrested men are being questioned.

SAIL said in a statement that Chaudhary’s car was intentionally hit by another vehicle as soon as he crossed Hauz Khas at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

“As he and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three severely attacked Chaudhary with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. The assailants were also armed with knives. The driver was left unharmed,” the statement said.

Chaudhary was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre after the attack and discharged later.

“I was taken by surprise by this unexpected and violent attack by the assailants. It was a murderous assault,” Chaudhary said.

“However, I am grateful to the police patrol for their quick actions. Due to their timely arrival and prompt intervention, two miscreants could be nabbed on the spot. I am confident that the police will probe the matter and book all the culprits,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said their patrolling staff from Defence Colony rushed in to the spot at August Kranti road and arrested the two men.

“A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Hauz Khas police station. Investigations is being done from all possible angles,” Kumar said.

The DCP said the one of the two arrested is a resident of Dwarka and the other is from Uttam Nagar area. He added that their car was also seized.

“Efforts to know the motive behind attack are being made. We have also identified the other two men and raids to arrest them are underway,” Kumar said.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 14:07 IST