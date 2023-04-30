Sakshi Malik reacts to old viral photo with Brij Bhushan at wedding

As the wrestlers are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, an old photo of Sakshi Malik at her wedding is going viral with some social media users discrediting the protest and asking how Sakshi Malik invited Brij Bhushan to her wedding in 2017. In the viral photo, Sakshi Malik can be seen with Brij Bhushan Singh. This has triggered a debate while Sakshi Malik has retweeted singer Chinmayi Sripaada's take on the controversy that a woman has no choice if 'her molester is in a position of power'. Read | Wrestlers protest: Brij Bhushan says he is innocent, calls stir a motivated campaign This old photo of Sakshi Malik with Brij Bhushan Singh is going viral as the wrestlers protest against Brij Bhushan Singh.

“YES SHE WILL!!! WHEN HER MOLESTER IS IN A POSITION OF POWER SHE HAS NO BLOODY CHOICE. Women have had to suffer molesters in their own family and have to suffer their presence and pretend as if everything is OK. I really hope all these molester/rapist supporters can vanish off the face of the earth!” Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted. Read | ‘If you want justice…’: Brij Bhushan to protesting wrestlers, targets Deepender Hooda

A fresh debate has been triggered over this old photo of Sakshi Malik from her wedding.

As the protest of the wrestlers is going on for the second time since January, several narratives have been built around it with some athletes striking a different chord. While Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha slammed the wreslers for their indiscipline, Babita Phogat condemned the politicisation of the protest stage after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi joined the protesters on Saturday. Protesters have been accused of raising anti-Modi slogans, give platform to Pappu Yadav who mocked Uttar Pradesh chief minister at the protest site.

Wrestlers protest and politics

Accused Brij Bhushan Singh who has been booked by the Delhi Police claimed innocence and reiterated that the protesters are politically motivated. "This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protest, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians," Brij Bhushan Singh said.

"90% of the athletes & guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families & the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same 'akhada'...The patron of that 'akhada' is Deepender Hooda," Brij Bhushan Singh said

