Salman Khan’s day in Jodhpur jail sees Preity Zinta visit, a nap and dal-chapatti lunch

Friday was a day of visitors for actor Salman Khan, who spent his first morning in jail after being convicted in a 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case.

The first one was Preity Zinta, Salman’s co-star in seven films between 2000 and 2013. She met the actor for 20 minutes.

Next up were Salman’s sisters, Alvira and Arpita, who had been with him on Thursday when the Jodhpur court announced the verdict. The two spent around 25 minutes with him.

Read | Salman Khan gets 5 years in jail: Rs 600 crore riding on the Bollywood star

Actress Preity Zinta at Jodhpur Central Jail on Friday to meet Salman Khan. (HT photo)

Superintendent of Jodhpur Central Jail Vikram Singh said usually prisoners are allowed visitors only after 15 days but in some circumstances, meetings are allowed before that time.

Salman, who was sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks, an endangered antelope, in 1998, started his day at 8.15am.

Singh said the actor refused tea as well as breakfast.

Late morning, the Jodhpur sessions court, which was to hear his bail plea, adjourned the hearing till Saturday.

“Salman Khan was in his own clothes on Friday because the jail uniform for him is being stitched,” he added.

The actor, who is prisoner No. 106, rested for three hours in the afternoon after a lunch of dal, mixed vegetable and chapatti.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was lodged in the barracks next to rape accused self-styled ‘godman’ Asaram, and jail officials said the two exchanged pleasantries on Thursday before retiring for the night.

Read | I was blank: Salman Khan on his jail experience in this throwback interview

On Thursday evening, the jail superintendent said Salman was given four blankets to sleep on the floor in his barracks that has two ceiling fans. He said Salman inquired about the toilet in his barracks and also wanted to know if there was a geyser.

“I remembered the last time he was in Jodhpur jail in August 2006, he had promised to improve the toilets here,” Singh added.