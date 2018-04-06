Salman Khan to spend another night in jail after Jodhpur court reserves bail order
The prosecution sought more time to go through the blackbuck poaching case papers after Salman Khan’s lawyers presented their arguments on Friday. The hearing will resume on Saturday.india Updated: Apr 06, 2018 11:30 IST
The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday reserved the order on actor Salman Khan’s bail plea, a day after he was sentenced to a five-year jail term for killing the endangered blackbuck.
The prosecution sought time to peruse the case papers after Khan’s lawyers presented their arguments. The 52-year-old will stay another day in jail as the hearing will resume on Saturday.
The 52-year-old was convicted of killing two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Act, in 1998 while shooting for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Sonali Bendre, and a local resident Dushyant Singh, who were also accused, were acquitted after being given the benefit of the doubt.