Salman Khan to spend another night in jail after Jodhpur court reserves bail order

The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday reserved the order on actor Salman Khan’s bail plea, a day after he was sentenced to a five-year jail term for killing the endangered blackbuck.

The prosecution sought time to peruse the case papers after Khan’s lawyers presented their arguments. The 52-year-old will stay another day in jail as the hearing will resume on Saturday.

The 52-year-old was convicted of killing two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Act, in 1998 while shooting for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Sonali Bendre, and a local resident Dushyant Singh, who were also accused, were acquitted after being given the benefit of the doubt.