Sambhal mosque survey clash: Internet suspended in Tehsil area, schools shut after 3 deaths in clash | 10 points

The Sambhal district administration in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday ordered a 24-hour internet suspension in the Sambhal Tehsil following violence over a mosque survey that left three people dead. Schools in the area will also remain closed. Police and security personnel interact with locals protesting during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.(PTI)

The unrest began when a team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey on Sunday, prompting locals to allegedly attack security personnel and pelt stones at the police. In response, the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The survey was carried out as part of a legal process linked to a petition by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

