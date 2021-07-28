Same person appointed in 2 posts: Twitter to HC

Twitter has appointed the same person as the resident grievance officer (RGO) and the chief compliance officer (CCO) in India, the social media company told the Delhi high court in an affidavit filed earlier this month.

After being asked for it by the HC in a hearing on July 8, Twitter’s Vinay Prakash filed his personal affidavit on July 13 disclosing that he is the resident grievance officer as well as the chief compliance officer for Twitter – an appointment mandated under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021.

Prakash submitted that he is not an employee of Twitter and had been engaged as a “contingent worker” through a third party. In his affidavit, Prakash said that he was appointed as chief compliance officer by Twitter on July 6 while on the next day; he was designated as resident grievance officer.

Twitter, in a separate affidavit filed on July 13, told the court that they have appointed an Indian resident as the CCO and RGO whose services have been taken via a third party contractor. The official, the company added, would perform functions and duties as per applicable law. The company added it would require two weeks to appoint a nodal contact officer (NCO) through a third party.

Twitter asked for eight weeks to appoint the CCO, RGO and NCO as a direct employee and on a permanent basis.

Advocate Akash Vajpai, for the petitioner, said that since the new Rules do not mention or state in as many words that separate officers have to be appointed, Twitter has taken advantage of this grey area.