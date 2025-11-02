Edit Profile
    ‘Sangh accepted by people’: RSS general secretary responds to Kharge’s call for ban

    The development comes a day after Kharge called for a ban on the RSS, alleging a link between the organisation and growing law and order problems in India.

    Published on: Nov 2, 2025 12:19 PM IST
    By Shruti Tomar, Monika Pandey
    Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale strongly opposed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s call for banning the organisation, saying that there must be a “reason to ban the RSS” and that the outfit has been accepted by the public.

    The RSS general secretary called for a population policy to address “demographic imbalances”. (ANI)
    “There must be a reason behind the ban. What will be gained by banning an RSS that is engaged in nation-building? The public has already accepted the RSS,” Hosabale said during the RSS’s All India Executive Board in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

    The development comes a day after Kharge called for a ban on the RSS, alleging a link between the organisation and growing law and order problems in the country.

    Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah also opposed Kharge’s calls for a ban. “He (Kharge) didn’t give any reason. We all know that the RSS is an organisation that has inspired millions of youth like me to make the country a better place. It has instilled values of patriotism and discipline,” Shah said during NDTV’s Bihar Power Play conclave in Patna.

    The RSS general secretary called for a population policy to address “demographic imbalances”.

    “There are three main reasons for destabilising demography — infiltration, religious conversion, and dominance of one community in the country. Therefore, a population policy is necessary,” he said.

    He also said that a caste census should not be “politicised”, further noting that the exercise must “serve the economically and socially backward sections of society”.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes