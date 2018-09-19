Today in New Delhi, India
Sanitation worker’s death shows PM’s Swachh Bharat a hollow slogan: Rahul Gandhi

Anil, a sanitation worker, died while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board sewer pit in west Delhi’s Dabri.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2018 21:27 IST
IANS, New Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaks at a press conference in New Delhi on September 13, 2018. (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo )

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “tragic death” of a sanitation worker in west Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said “PM’s Swachh Bharat is a hollow slogan, when he is blind to the plight of thousands of manual scavengers”.

“Anil’s tragic death in the sewers of Delhi and photographs of his grieving son have made headlines worldwide,” said Gandhi on Twitter.

“Our PM’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ is a hollow slogan, when he’s blind to the plight of thousands of manual scavengers forced to excavate toilets and sewer lines in inhuman conditions,” he said.

Anil, 28, diedwhile cleaning a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer pit in west Delhi’s Dabri on Friday evening.

The incident took place less than a week after the death of five workers inside a sewage pipe of DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar.

