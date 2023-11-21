Sanjay Raut mocks Maharashtra BJP chief for Macau casino visit: 'Aa bail, mujhe maar’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a swipe at the Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule for acknowledging his presence at a casino in Macau, calling it a ‘hit wicket’. Posting a picture of Bawankule gambling in a casino, Raut said he didn't name anyone in his earlier posts but the Bharatiya Janata Party went on to announce that the person in the photograph was the party's state president. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut posted pictures of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule at a Macau casino.

“Did I name or made allegations against anyone in my tweet ? NO !” Raut said in a social media post on X.

“All I said in my simple Tweet was that 'some Nero is busy gambling in Macau (China) as Maharashtra burns...'” he added.

A war of words broke out between Raut and Bawankule on Monday after the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader posted a picture accusing Bawankule of spending ₹3.50 crore at the gaming slots.

The BJP leader clarified that he was on a family holiday and later posted pictures of him and his family saying that they were taken at the hotel where they had put up.

“There is a restaurant and casino in the same space on the ground floor. I was sitting there after we had our meal and someone took our picture,” he insisted.

Raut remarked, “Well, well, well... this is what they call in Hindi - ‘Aa Bail, mujhe maar’ !!”.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday censured Raut’s post on X saying it displayed a “perverse mentality”.

“It is also a sign of frustration,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP’s remarks against him, Raut said he has 27 pictures and five videos to support his claim and it would be in the interest of BJP workers if they watched their words.

