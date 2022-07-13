Home / India News / Sanjay Raut versus Eknath Shinde over Bal Thackeray on Guru Purnima
After Eknath Shinde's Guru Purnima tweet on Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva, Sanjay Raut posted a photo with Balasaheb and said, “He is the guru and also the gurur (pride).”
Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde both remembered Balasaheb Thackeray on the occasion of Guru Purnima.&nbsp;
Published on Jul 13, 2022 10:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, both Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Raut posted their photos with Balasaheb Thackeray and paid their tributes to the Sena founder at a time when the faction has cost Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray the CM post following the rebellion of Shinde.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde tweeted Guru Purnima wishes on Wednesday and said there will be no deception with Balasaheb's ideas of Hindutva.

Sanjay Raut tweeted his photo with Balasaheb and wrote, "He is the guru and also the 'gurur' (pride)."

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena decided to support NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu but made it clear that this is no signal for bettering the ties with the BJP, which is now a part of the Maharashtra government. "Actually going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her (Murmu) because she is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But we are not narrow-minded," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Uddhav faction has requested the Maharashtra governor to not administer the oath to any minister in teh Eknath Shinde government as there will be legal questions since Supreme Court is hearing the matter. “Appointment of ministers and/or offering any remunerative posts to persons against whom disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule are pending, and who may be disqualified will be against the letter and spirit of Article 164 (1B) as well as Article 361B,” a letter written by Shiv Sena's general secretary Subhash Desai said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
eknath shinde uddhav thackeray
