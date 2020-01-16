Sanjay Raut withdraws Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala statement, apologises for ‘hurting feelings’

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:02 IST

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has withdrawn his controversial comments against former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying she used to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala.

“Our friends from Congress need not feel hurt. If someone feels that my statement has hurt the image of Indira Gandhi ji or hurt someone’s feelings, I take back my statement,” Raut said on Thursday.

Raut, in an interview to a Marathi newspaper in Pune, had said on Wednesday that Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala in South Mumbai.

“There was a time when Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be police commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in Mantralaya. Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala in South Mumbai,” Raut had said on Wednesday.

Raut, however, had clarified on Thursday saying he has all respect for the former prime minister and his remarks were distorted.

“Kareem Lala was leader of Pathan community, he led an organisation called ‘Pakhtun-e-Hind’. It was in this capacity of the leader of Pathan community that he met several top leaders including Indira Gandhi. However, those who do not know the history of Mumbai, are twisting my statement. I have never shied away from praising Indira Gandhi as an iron lady who took decisions with iron fist. Surprisingly, those who do not history of Indiraji are shouting on top of the voice (sic),” Raut tweeted by tagging Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Rajeev Satav.

But Congress had condemned the statement and demanded that Raut should withdraw his remarks.

“Indira ji was a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security. As former @INCMumbai President, I demand that @rautsanjay61 ji withdraws his ill-informed statement. Political leaders must show restraint before distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers,” former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora said on Twitter.

Indira ji was a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security.



As former @INCMumbai President, I demand that @rautsanjay61 ji withdraws his ill-informed statement.



Political leaders must show restraint before distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) January 16, 2020

The party had even expressed unhappiness its to the Shiv Sena leadership. Sena leadership was told to ask Raut to withdraw the statement.

Congress shares power with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The three-party Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was formed in November after Sena assured Congress to dilute its policies on Hindutva and anti-Congress stand.