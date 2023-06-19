Sanjay Raut's ‘kachra’ swipe at Manisha Kayande as she joins Shinde camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday took a jibe at Manisha Kayande for joining Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, saying that it “does not make a difference”. Raut also said that he calls such people who come and go “kachra”. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut.(ANI file)

“Let it go. What difference does it make? I don't know where did she come from. I don't know where did she go. I don't know who brought her to the party. I don't know who gave her the MLC post. Such people come and go. I call them Kachra," Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

Manisha Kayande - who was one of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s most combative MLCs, quit the party on Sunday to join CM Eknath Shinde’s faction after she was dismissed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson earlier in the day. This came as a big blow to the Uddhav faction as the party’s deputy leader Shishir Shinde also quit a day before.

While Kayande joined the Shinde faction on Sunday night in Thane, there are speculations that other Sena (UBT) women leaders and former corporators could also go the same way in the coming days.

“The Shiv Sena (UBT) gave me an opportunity to work as its spokesperson and later as an MLC. But when most of its leaders and MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, left last year, the party leadership did not introspect on what was wrong and why people were leaving. I waited for a full year but there is still no change in the party functioning. The leadership (Thackeray) is unwilling to listen to what common party workers are saying. Therefore, I decided to join CM Shinde, who is a dynamic leader," Kayande told Hindustan Times.

She also took a dig at some Uddhav faction party leaders without naming them and said, “People who talk every morning criticising others, push the agenda of Congress and NCP, and speak against Hindu gods and goddesses cannot be the face of Shiv Sena.”

Kayande was appointed as the spokesperson of Shiv Sena in 2016. She is also a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

(With inputs from ANI)