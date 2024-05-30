Satellite imagery suggests rainfall in several states tonight: IMD

Satellite imagery has indicated the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several states tonight, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Northeast Uttar Pradesh, southeast Bihar, east Jharkhand, interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, north Tamil Nadu, east Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Nicobar Islands are likely to receive rainfall. Satellite imagery suggests light to moderate rainfall at a few places tonight.(IMD)

The southwest monsoon has officially set in over Kerala and advanced into significant parts of northeast India, covering the entire states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The monsoon has progressed into the remaining parts of the southwest Arabian Sea, sections of the west-central Arabian Sea, most of the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, Mahe, and some parts of south Tamil Nadu. It has also spread over the remaining parts of the Maldives and Comorin area, and parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal, covering most of northeast India including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Further advancement is expected over the next 2-3 days into central Arabian Sea, more parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, the Bay of Bengal, and northeast India.

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam, combined with strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, is likely to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to the northeastern states over the next seven days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Meghalaya today.

Another cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh, along with a trough extending to west Bangladesh, will cause scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh in the next five days. Similar conditions are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Maharashtra from June 1-3.

A Western Disturbance over Jammu will lead to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand until June 2. Light rainfall with thunderstorms is also expected in the plains of Northwest India, with dust storms likely in Uttar Pradesh from May 30-June 1 and in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on May 30 and 31.