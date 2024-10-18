AAP leader Satyendar Jain walks out of jail: ‘Will continue to fight against injustice’

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on Friday walked out of Tihar jail after being granted bail in a money laundering case by a city court.



“Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and I have come out of jail, and we will complete all the stalled work in Delhi now. Arvind Kejriwal had promised to clean the River Yamuna. Based on his promise, we were working day and night to clean the River Yamuna. I was arrested to stop this,” Jain told AAP supporters outside the jail.



“Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and I were arrested. What's common between all of us and why were we arrested? There are several political parties in this country, but Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is the only one which he only thinks about the public,” the former Delhi minister added.



“Will work for common man, continue to fight against injustice,” Jain added.



Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022, was granted bail by a city court, citing "delay in trial" and his “long incarceration”.



Delhi chief minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and several senior AAP leaders welcomed Jain upon his release from jail. Former Delhi Health minister Satyender Jain AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Sanjay singh and Delhi CM Atishi gets a warm welcome by his supporters after getting released from Tihar jail in New Delhi on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party hailed the court verdict, describing it as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP "conspiracy".

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Kejriwal on bail to Satyendar Jain

Welcoming the court verdict, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said,"His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stooped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us."



ALSO READ: On Delhi court bail to Satyendar Jain, AAP says ‘another blow to dictatorship’



Manish Sisodia, who was released from jail after 17 months in August, said,"Satyendra Jain was kept in jail for such a long time over false and baseless allegations. His house was raided four times. Nothing was found, yet he was kept in jail in a false case under PMLA. Thanks to the judiciary of the country for supporting truth and justice."