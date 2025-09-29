Saurabh Bharadwaj's dare video goes viral after Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup fee to Pahalgam victims, Indian Army

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav on Monday announced that he would donate his entire match fee from the Asia Cup to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces. In the video, Bharadwaj can be seen challenging the Indian T20 captain to donate to the widows of the Pahalgam victims.(AP/PTI)

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” Suryakumar said in a post on X.

After Suryakumar's decision to donate the fee, a video of Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj went viral on social media. In the video, Bharadwaj can be seen challenging the Indian T20 captain to donate to the widows of the Pahalgam victims.

“Suryakumar Yadav, if you have the ability, we challenge you to give the money you have earned…to the widows of the Pahalgam victims,” Bharadwaj is seen saying in the video.

The video was shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on social media platform X. “AAP had thrown a challenge at Surya Kumar Yadav.. This foul mouth Saurabh Bharadwaj has said “tumhari aukaat hai to de do paisa”….Guess what SKY has dedicated his match fees to Armed Forces,” Poonwalla said.

The BJP spokesperson further questioned, “…Should the media & public not ask this man to now give up public life?”

Earlier today, Bharadwaj shared a video, purportedly taken before the Asia Cup commenced, which showed Suryakumar Yadav shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi.

“Look, at the beginning of the series, just 15 days ago, they even shook hands with Pakistan's minister Mohsin Naqvi, and got a photo taken too,” Bharadwaj said in a post on X. “But when there was opposition to the match in India, they gave the players a new script so that they could run propaganda in the country,” the AAP leader added.