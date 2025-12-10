Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra at centre of Goa nightclub fire probe: 5 facts on Delhi-based bizman brothers

The Luthra brothers, Gaurav and Saurabh - owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant - where 25 people were killed in a massive fire on Saturday, fled to Thailand as police began their hunt for the two. The brothers even moved a Delhi court for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. The Luthra brothers, in their anticipatory bail plea, alleged that the state is indulging in a "witch-hunt" as they are not owners of the club in question, but rather its licensees. (Instagram/saurabhluthra16/luthragaurav)

The Delhi-based Luthra brothers, who own Romeo Lane - a chain of clubs and restaurants across 37 cities - fled to Thailand's Phuket in the early hours of Sunday, just a while after the tragic fire in their club in North Goa's Arpora, the Goa police said.

Birch by Romeo Lane has four owners, including Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.

As police began their search for the brothers, Goa DIG Varsha Sharma said they are coordinating with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Interpol to bring the two back to India. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued, Sharma added.

Goa club fire | 5 key facts on the Luthra brothers