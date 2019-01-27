Save farmers first: Akhilesh on Yogi’s ‘will resolve Ram Temple issue in 24 hours’ remark

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks that if the Supreme Court is unable to give a verdict on the Ram Temple issue, it should “hand it over to us” and it will be resolved within 24 hours.

Reminding the UP CM, Akhilesh said the farmers need to be saved first.

“I would like to tell CM that people have given him 90 days, do something to save the crops from the bulls. Farmers need to be saved first. We have just celebrated 26 January, if a CM says such things on 26 January you can imagine what kind of CM he must be,” Akhilesh said.

On Saturday, in an interview to India TV, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the people’s “patience” on the Ram Temple issue is running out.

“The unnecessary delay... is causing a crisis so far as people’s patience and trust are concerned. I want to say that the court should give its verdict soon, and if it is unable to do so, it should hand over the issue to us. We will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won’t take 25 hours,” Yogi Adityanath said.

When asked why the Centre had not brought an ordinance on the issue, he said it could not be done since Parliament can’t discuss matters that are sub judice.

Saying that they were leaving it to the court, he said, “Had the court given justice based on the 1994 affidavit filed by the then central government, a good message could have gone to the country. It would have been a nice example. But this unnecessary delay is causing a situation where people’s patience is fast running out.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to criticise the Uttar Pradesh CM’s remarks.

“I am sure you will in an hour by destroying Constitution,& Rule of Law, by Closing all Courts of Law, if needed by Encounters also as this is your way of doing JUSTICE, but fortunately in India Ambedkars Constitution is still relevant and we are celebrating it today,” Owaisi tweeted.

The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday reconstituted the bench hearing the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The new five-judge bench will hear the case on January 29.

Earlier, Justice Lalit recused himself from hearing the case after it was pointed out that he had appeared in a related case in 1997. The reasons for Justice Ramana’s exclusion are not known yet.

The case has been pending before the Supreme Court since 2010. The top court was scheduled to hear the case in October last, but put it off to January 2019 after rejecting the UP government’s plea for speedy hearings with CJI Gogoi saying the court has its “own priorities”.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 17:04 IST