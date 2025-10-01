‘Saven Thursday harendra sixty’: Himachal school principal's cheque bounces over glaring error

A cheque written by the principal of a government school in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media for its glaring yet humorous spelling error. The cheque was signed for the amount of ₹7,616. The cheque, dated September 25, was reportedly issued to a mid-day worker, identified as Atter Singh.(X)

The users shared the photo of the cheque, with the amount on it mentioned as ‘Saven Thursday harendra sixty’. While some derived laughter from the photo, others raised concerns about the education system in the country.

The principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Ronhat, Himachal Pradesh allegedly failed to write the amount in words correctly, spelling ‘seven’ as ‘saven’, ‘thousand’ as ‘Thursday’ and ‘hundred’ as ‘harendra’. He further wrote ‘sixteen' as ‘sixty’ at the end.

The cheque, dated September 25, was issued to a mid-day worker, identified as Atter Singh, NDTV reported. However, it was rejected by the bank owing to these mistakes and bounced.

It remains unclear whether the principal wrote the check on their own, although the document does carry their signature.

“It’s not just one person’s mistake, it’s the reflection of a failing education system. A cheque that bounced on grammar: Principal’s English slip becomes a lesson for Himachal,” a user wrote on X.

“Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only” (7616) - A school principal writing a cheque. Just imagine the dire situation of our education system,” another said.

“Fault in autocorrect system of pen!” a user quipped. “Govt school principal writes cheque: 27 saven ‘thursday’ harendra and sixty. Now we finally know why students think Einstein discovered America and Newton invented electricity,” another commented.