SBI suspends manager after centenarian woman in Odisha dragged to bank

The SBI said a communication gap resulted in a display of inhuman and insensitive approach in the bank’s treatment of senior citizens.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:04 IST
Debabrata Mohanty| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bhubanneswar
A video of 60-year-old Punjimati Dei of Bargaon village in Naupara district dragging a cot with her mother lying on it went viral on social media. (Screengrab)
         

Five days after a video emerged of a 60-year-old woman in Odisha’s Nuapara district pulling her centenarian mother on a charpoy to a bank to withdraw her money under Jan Dhan Yojana, the Utkal Grameen Bank suspended the bank’s manager on Monday on the direction of the state government.

The State Bank of India (SBI), which is the largest stakeholder in Utkal Grameen Bank, suspended manager Ajit Pradhan of Bargaon branch.

“While the Branch Manager did not have any intention of harassment, the unfortunate developments have resulted out of a communication gap resulting in a display of inhuman and insensitive approach in the bank’s treatment of senior citizens. Utkal Grameen Bank regrets the whole incident and the matter is being looked into for necessary action,” said a statement from the SBI.

On June 10, the video of 60-year-old Punjimati Dei dragging her bed-ridden mother Labhe Baghel to the Baragaon branch of Utkal Grameen Bank had gone viral on social media. On June 9, Dei had gone to the bank to withdraw Rs 1,500 that was deposited in accounts of women under Jan Dhan scheme to help the poor tide over the Covid-19 crisis under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package.

The branch manager had reportedly asked the woman that unless her mother comes by herself, the money can’t be given. The next day, the 60-year-old woman dragged her mother on a charpoy to the bank.

